Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.33. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 12,409,647 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 281,284 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.