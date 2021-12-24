Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.33. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 12,409,647 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.81.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.
About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
