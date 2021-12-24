OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,466 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,318,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 235,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 221,864 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

OCFC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

