Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $15.02 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00006592 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $15.02 million and $67,197.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.70 or 0.99800851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.92 or 0.01304111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

