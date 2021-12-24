OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

