ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

