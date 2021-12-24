ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ONEOK by 71.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

