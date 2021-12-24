Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

ONEXF stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 74.31% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

