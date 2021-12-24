Onex (TSE:ONEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price objective on the stock.

ONEX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEX stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$97.11. 16,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.63. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$67.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

