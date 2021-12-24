Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $115,363.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $490,362.63 and approximately $115,363.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

