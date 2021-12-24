Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

