Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $23.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

