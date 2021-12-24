Oppenheimer Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.