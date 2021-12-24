Oppenheimer Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

