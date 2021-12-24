OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

OGI stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

