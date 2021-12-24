Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.