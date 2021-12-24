Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

12/18/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

