Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 5,316 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $20,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

