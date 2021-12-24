PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PCAR stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

