Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $76.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

