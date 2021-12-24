PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $47.88 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. PAID Network has a market cap of $47.88 million and approximately $279,505.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

