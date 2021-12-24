Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report sales of $524.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. 283,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,193. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -323.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

