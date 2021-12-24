Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,918. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLXE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

