Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $224,000 Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 149,806 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransAlta by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.