Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $229,000 in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $782.30 million, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.47. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

