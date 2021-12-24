Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

