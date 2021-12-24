Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $12,043,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

