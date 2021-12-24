Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 20,621 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.22 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.