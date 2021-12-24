Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,854.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 2,493,044.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00206715 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.