PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 214,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,439,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.