PCHAIN Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

