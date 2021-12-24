PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

