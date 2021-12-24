Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233,387 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,614,126 shares of company stock worth $40,907,235. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

