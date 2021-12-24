Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,667 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Griffon worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.