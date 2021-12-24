Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,671 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Fox Factory worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fox Factory by 27.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $1,047,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

