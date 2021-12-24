Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 276,387 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,387 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,965,160. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

