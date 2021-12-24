Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $287.19 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

