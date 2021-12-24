Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,089.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.74. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

