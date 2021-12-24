Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

