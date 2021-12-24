Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

