Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $540.81 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $551.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.873 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

