Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,843 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $581.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

