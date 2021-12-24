Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $611.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.74. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

