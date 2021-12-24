Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,788,322 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

