Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,788,322 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85.

Petro Matad Company Profile (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.