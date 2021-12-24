PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 2,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.