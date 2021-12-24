Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $243.13 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00004634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

