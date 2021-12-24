Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $410,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 703,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 271,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

