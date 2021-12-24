Physicians Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 278.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

