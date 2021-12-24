PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00007553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,227.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

