Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Sells $186,453.84 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLL opened at $52.82 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

