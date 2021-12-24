Piper Sandler Comments on Canopy Growth Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a report released on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

